A sausage stew with texture

Any kind of spicy fresh sausage is right at home in this easy one-pot stew. Chorizo, kielbasa or even sweet sausage with a hearty pinch of hot paprika would all work, as long as there’s some heat. Sautéed, then simmered, cilantro stems infuse the soup with their earthy flavor. You really don’t need to finish with scallions, avocado or lime wedges, but they’re nice alongside, as are tortilla chips.

Black Bean-Chorizo Stew

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large white onion, diced

• 1/2 batch (12 ounces) spicy fresh sausage

• 1/4 cup chopped cilantro stems, leaves reserved for serving

• 7 cups cooked black beans (from 4 cans or 1 pound dried beans), drained

• 1 (28-ounce) can diced plum tomatoes with their juices

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt, more as needed

• Diced avocado, for serving

• Sliced scallion, for serving

• Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

Heat oil over medium heat in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottom pot. Add onion and cook until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in chorizo and cilantro stems and cook 5 minutes over high heat, or until much of the liquid has evaporated.

Stir in beans, tomatoes and their liquid, and 1 cup water. Bring mix ture to a boil over high heat; reduce to medium.

Partly cover pot and simmer until tomatoes have fallen apart, about 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. Season with salt. Serve topped with avocado, scallion, cilantro leaves and lime wedges.

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes, serves 6-8.