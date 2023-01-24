A sweet way to start the day

If you’re staring down a tough day, start it off strong: Few dishes can do that better than really good French toast. In this case, you’re using standard sandwich bread, which becomes especially custardy because it’s thin, soft and cooks quickly, but sourdough, milk bread and brioche will all work just as well. Just give the slices a little time to soak up all that rich, eggy milk before they hit the pan.

French Toast

Ingredients:

• 1 large egg

• 1/4 cup milk

• Salt

• 2 slices sandwich bread

• 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for serving

• Maple syrup, jam or other toppings, for serving

Directions:

In a bowl or shallow dish that will fit the bread, beat the egg, milk and a pinch of salt with a fork until very smooth and bubbly on top.

Add both bread slices (it’s OK to stack them if they don’t quite fit) and soak them, turning a few times, until the mixture is fully absorbed.

Set a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and swirl it around the pan until it melts. The soaked bread will be really soft, so carefully pick up each slice by sliding your whole hand under it, then setting it in the pan. Cook until the bottoms are golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip the slices, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the other sides are brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Enjoy hot, with more butter spread over the slices and with your favorite toppings.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 1.