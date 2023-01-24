comscore Barnwell reaches board deal with top 2 shareholders
Hawaii News

Barnwell reaches board deal with top 2 shareholders

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Barnwell Industries Inc. has reached an agreement with its two largest stockholders that will avert a proxy fight at its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and allow for the appointment of two specified independent board directors. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kalama Kim

Scroll Up