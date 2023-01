Scoreboard – Jan. 24, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: ‘Iolani II at Saint Louis II, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha II at Punahou II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Single-elimination

tournament, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament: quarterfinals. At Waipahu: Kalaheo/Aiea winner vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Farrington: Pearl City/Kailua winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua/Radford winner vs. Kalani, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, if needed

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Single-elimination tournament, Game 3 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Time/Site TBD.

ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament, Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; University Lab at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Varsity I tournament: Fifth place, 6:30 p.m. at TBD. Third place, Radford vs. Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. at TBD. Final, Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

OIA girls Varsity II tournament: final, Castle vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

SOCCER

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 19; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

ILH girls: playoff, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5.

OIA boys Division I tournament: Fifth-place semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Castle.

OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Farrington.

SOCCER

BIIF

Girls Varsity Division I Semi-Final

Waiakea 5, Kealakehe 0

Goal scorers—Waiakea: Ailani Franklin 2, Lana Mahi- Murray 1, Charlie Silva 1, Sienna Beasley 1

BASKETBALL

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 59, Damien 55

Leading Scorers—KSK: Rylee Paranada 13, Mikylah Labanon 12, Nihoaokealii Dunn 11, Makenzie Alapai 10. DMS: Kenna Wengler 17, Makana Kamakeeaiana 16.

‘Iolani 41, Maryknoll 36

Leading Scorers—MS: Ciera Tuade-Agasiva 18, Taimane Falefine-Auwae 10. IOL: Mele Sake 13, Paige Oh 10

Girls Varsity II

Mid-Pacific 45, St. Andrew’s 13

Leading Scorers—MPA: Dorthea Yoakum 14, Tori Tokuda 7.

University Lab 59, La Pietra 26

Leading Scorers—ULS: Alana Nagata 29, Gabby Kubota 12. LP: Nina Batacan 21

Hawaii Baptist 36, Hanalani 28

Boys Varsity I-AA/II

Punahou II 48, Le Jardin 38

Leading Scorers—LJA: Kai Kimhan 13, Jackson Swirsky 9. PUN: Colson Falk 15, Luke Yoon 9.

Girls Varsity I-AA

‘Iolani I-AA 39, Punahou I-AA 32

Leading Scorers—IOL: Angelia Calucag 11, Skye Higashihara 8, Kiryn Shaye Morita 7. PUN: Maya Barnabas 11, Justice Tiberi 7.

OIA

Girls Varsity

Moanalua 35, Radford 32

Leading Scorers—RAD: Jirah Villanueva 9, Olena Umetsu 7, Mailana Mattos 7, Julissa Bollinger 7. MOA: Braylee Riturban 12, Shailoh Li’ili’i 7.

BIIF

Girls Varsity I

Konawaena 74, Hilo 10

Leading Scorers—KONA: Alexa Meyers 18.

Waiakea 65, Keaau 31

Leading Scorers—WAIA: Pua’ena Herrington 15, Jolie Mantz 13, Avery Snyder 11, Ava Santos 11. KEA: Raychelle Ducusin 9.

Girls Varsity II

Honokaa 41, Hawaii Prep 38

Leading Scorers—HON: Rylee Velazquez 18, Kristen Ragasa 17. HPA: Brooke Samura 26.