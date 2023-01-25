Letter: GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s see if I have this right: The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives believe that the growing national debt will someday lead to an economic Armageddon. And they believe this so strongly that they are willing to create an economic Armageddon rather than raise the debt ceiling.

Isn’t that like burning down your house to prevent an arsonist from burning down your house? Is it just me, or is half of Congress really being run by mad men?

Alan Nagata

Mililani

