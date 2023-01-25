Editorial | Letters Letter: GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Let’s see if I have this right: The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives believe that the growing national debt will someday lead to an economic Armageddon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Let’s see if I have this right: The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives believe that the growing national debt will someday lead to an economic Armageddon. And they believe this so strongly that they are willing to create an economic Armageddon rather than raise the debt ceiling. Isn’t that like burning down your house to prevent an arsonist from burning down your house? Is it just me, or is half of Congress really being run by mad men? Alan Nagata Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Focus on real issues, not feral-chicken fines