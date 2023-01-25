Dana Ireland’s murder remains unsolved

By Peter Boylan and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher pboylan@staradvertiser.com • Associated Press
MARCO GARCIA / INNOCENCE PROJECT / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke at the Albert “Ian” Schweitzer court case Tuesday in Hilo. Attorneys for Schweitzer asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of Dana Ireland due to new evidence, including DNA testing in the case.
COURTESY PHOTO
Dana Ireland
MARCO GARCIA / INNOCENCE PROJECT / ASSOCIATED PRESS
At top, Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, left, looked on Tuesday as Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke during court proceedings in Hilo. Schweitzer’s conviction for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland was vacated, and he was released from custody.