Dana Ireland’s murder remains unsolved

  • By Peter Boylan and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher pboylan@staradvertiser.com • Associated Press
  Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke at the Albert "Ian" Schweitzer court case Tuesday in Hilo. Attorneys for Schweitzer asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of Dana Ireland due to new evidence, including DNA testing in the case.

    Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke at the Albert “Ian” Schweitzer court case Tuesday in Hilo. Attorneys for Schweitzer asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of Dana Ireland due to new evidence, including DNA testing in the case.

  Dana Ireland

    Dana Ireland

  Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, left, looked on Tuesday as Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke during court proceedings in Hilo. Schweitzer's conviction for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland was vacated, and he was released from custody.

    At top, Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, left, looked on Tuesday as Innocence Project attorney Susan Freidman spoke during court proceedings in Hilo. Schweitzer’s conviction for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland was vacated, and he was released from custody.

Nearly 32 years after a Virginia visitor was kidnapped, beaten, raped and left for dead in 1991 on a remote trail in Puna on Christmas Eve, a Hilo judge vacated the murder conviction of the last man remaining in prison for the crime after hearing new evidence that he didn’t do it. Read more

