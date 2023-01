Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Blue Planet Foundation has appointed Jodi Robinson as the team’s policy analyst. Robinson has seven years of experience in managing legislative strategies and community engagement in Hawaii. Most recently, she worked as a policy advocate for the Sierra Club of Hawaii, where she helped advance climate policies at county and state levels.

