Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Jan. 25, 2023 Today Updated 10:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 1, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity I girls: Single-elimination tournament, Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament, Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; University Lab at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. OIA girls Varsity I tournament: Fifth place, Kailua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. Third place, Radford at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. Final, Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua. OIA girls Varsity II tournament: final, Castle vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua. SOCCER ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 19; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m. ILH girls: playoff for first place, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5. OIA boys Division I tournament: Fifth-place semifinals, Campbell/Mililani loser vs. Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua vs. Radford/Kalani loser, 7 p.m. at Castle. OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Farrington. THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA boys Division I tournament: first round, Kalaheo at Kapolei; Radford at Moanalua; Kaiser at Leilehua; Waipahu at Roosevelt. Games start at 6:30 p.m. OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Castle at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley. ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 2, Maryknoll/‘Iolani winner at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Punahou II, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity I girls: championship playoff, Round 2 winner at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. SOCCER OIA boys Division I tournament: Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Radford/Kalani winner, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Mililani winner vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser. OIA boys Division II tournament: semifinals, Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Leilehua winner vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt. BASKETBALL ILH Tuesday Girls Varsity I Single-elimination tournament Kamehameha 46, ‘Iolani 34. Leading scorers—KS: Kya Kanoho 17, Nihoaokealii Dunn 12, Rylee Paranada 10. Iol: Haylie-Anne Ohta 11. Maryknoll 43, Punahou 40. Leading scorers—Mary: Taimane Faleafine-Auwae 13. Pun: Laynee Torres-Kahapea 18. Boys Varsity I Kamehameha 64, Mid-Pacific 24. Leading scorers—KS: Zion Donnell 10. MPI: Jacob Bow 6, Jarek Yee 6. ‘Iolani 55, Punahou 42. Leading scorers— Casey Lyons 19, Akila Indalecio 17. Pun: James Taras 7, Jon Yoshimoto 7. Boys Varsity I-AA Kamehameha 59, Punahou 49, OT. Leading scorers—KS: Zane Yogi 13, Brayden Keopuhiwa 11, Pono Kinilau 10. Pun: Ethan Arakaki 7. OIA Tuesday Boys JV Division I semifinals Leilehua 56, Moanalua 45 Kapolei 50, Kailua 34 Boys JV Division II semifinals Farrington 65, Waianae 42 Kalani 51, Aiea 48 Monday OIA Girls Division I semifinals Campbell 57, Kaiser 36. Leading scorers—Camp: Julien Parado 12, Taysia Molina- Schulte10. Kais: Alexus Maae 24. BIIF Tuesday Boys Varsity Kohala 64, Hawaii Prep 38. Leading scorers—Koh: Jayden Hook 22. HPA: Sam Landers 13. Girls Varsity Konawaena 65, Kau 38. Leading scorers—Kona: Coby Molina 12. Kau: K. Kaupu-Manini 12. Boys JV Kohala 66, Hawaii Prep 31 Girls JV Konawaena 58, Kau 52 SOCCER OIA Boys Division I tournament Tuesday Quartefinals Kapolei 2, Kailua 0 Kaiser 1, Aiea 0 Monday First Round Campbell 3, Kahuku 2 Aiea 4, Kalaheo 0 Radford 2, Moanalua 1 Kailua 2, Pearl City 0 Previous Story Television and radio – Jan. 25, 2023