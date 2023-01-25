Scoreboard – Jan. 25, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 1, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Single-elimination

tournament, Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament, Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; University Lab at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Varsity I tournament: Fifth place, Kailua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. Third place, Radford at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. Final, Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

OIA girls Varsity II tournament: final, Castle vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

SOCCER

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 19; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

ILH girls: playoff for first place, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5.

OIA boys Division I tournament:

Fifth-place semifinals, Campbell/Mililani loser vs. Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua vs.

Radford/Kalani loser, 7 p.m. at Castle.

OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Farrington.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA boys Division I tournament: first round, Kalaheo at Kapolei; Radford at Moanalua; Kaiser at Leilehua; Waipahu at Roosevelt. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Castle at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 2,

Maryknoll/‘Iolani winner at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hawaii Baptist at Le

Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Punahou II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: championship playoff, Round 2 winner at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament:

Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Radford/Kalani

winner, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Mililani

winner vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

OIA boys Division II tournament:

semifinals, Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Leilehua winner vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Single-elimination tournament

Kamehameha 46, ‘Iolani 34. Leading scorers—KS: Kya Kanoho 17, Nihoaokealii Dunn 12, Rylee Paranada 10. Iol:

Haylie-Anne Ohta 11.

Maryknoll 43, Punahou 40. Leading scorers—Mary: Taimane Faleafine-Auwae 13. Pun: Laynee Torres-Kahapea 18.

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 64, Mid-Pacific 24.

Leading scorers—KS: Zion Donnell 10. MPI: Jacob Bow 6, Jarek Yee 6.

‘Iolani 55, Punahou 42. Leading scorers— Casey Lyons 19, Akila Indalecio 17. Pun: James Taras 7, Jon Yoshimoto 7.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 59, Punahou 49, OT. Leading scorers—KS: Zane Yogi 13, Brayden Keopuhiwa 11, Pono Kinilau 10. Pun: Ethan Arakaki 7.

OIA

Tuesday

Boys JV Division I semifinals

Leilehua 56, Moanalua 45

Kapolei 50, Kailua 34

Boys JV Division II semifinals

Farrington 65, Waianae 42

Kalani 51, Aiea 48

Monday

OIA Girls Division I semifinals

Campbell 57, Kaiser 36. Leading scorers—Camp: Julien Parado 12, Taysia Molina-

Schulte10. Kais: Alexus Maae 24.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kohala 64, Hawaii Prep 38. Leading

scorers—Koh: Jayden Hook 22. HPA: Sam Landers 13.

Girls Varsity

Konawaena 65, Kau 38. Leading

scorers—Kona: Coby Molina 12. Kau:

K. Kaupu-Manini 12.

Boys JV

Kohala 66, Hawaii Prep 31

Girls JV

Konawaena 58, Kau 52

SOCCER

OIA

Boys Division I tournament

Tuesday

Quartefinals

Kapolei 2, Kailua 0

Kaiser 1, Aiea 0

Monday

First Round

Campbell 3, Kahuku 2

Aiea 4, Kalaheo 0

Radford 2, Moanalua 1

Kailua 2, Pearl City 0