Letter: Access to education can reduce inequality

Carlton Chang made an important point about parental support for children’s education (“Parents, not government must inspire learning,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 23).

Public education is not an entitlement program. It has been the bedrock of American success. The dream was of a level playing field where anyone who wanted to learn could succeed.

The letter veers into “blaming the victim” thinking when it equates education as a waste of money the government is forcing on people.

Life is complex and the level of inequality has grown wider with time. The repair of the system must include improvement in civil discourse.

My two sons are dedicated educators. Teachers are being threatened and disrespected in the name of participating. A good start would be hooponopono, in which people stop blaming and focus on what we all are doing that keeps this problem from resolving.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

