Letter: Marine Corps base vital to protect U.S. interests

Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe a threat to the community? China’s President Xi Jinping would be proud.

I am appalled that recent complaints apparently reflect no interest in how the utilization of resources and capabilities at the Marine base support our national security interests (“Marine aircraft will generate more noise,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 18).

Noise pollution? Damage to the environment? Bad neighbor? Do we plan to honor our World War II veterans by compromising, even destroying, the capability the base represents for preventing, deterring or, if necessary, fighting again for all the same reasons they did?

Our opposition in the far Pacific is a peer competitor that poses a great risk to our way of life in Hawaii, to the entire Pacific Basin and even the heart of our country. Due to reduced military funding, we need to optimize the utility of every asset we can muster to pursue our national security requirements in the Pacific — to deter first, but, if necessary, to fight and win.

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

