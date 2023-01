Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We who live in the Pacific will be living and witnessing the beginning of the unprecedented destruction and possible extermination of the living biota in our blue-water Pacific via the release of 1.2 million tons of Fukushima meltdown radioactive wastewater.

This unilateral dumping of Japan’s nuclear waste marks the start of 30-50 years of dumping, as the decommissioning is anticipated to take that long. The public narrative is a shameful, twisting obfuscation of the “scientific” facts. There is no environmental impact statement, no Environmental Protection Agency, nothing to represent the environmental side. The narrative is totally on the side of the nuclear industry.

The gates for our collective demise will open starting in April or May of this year. This concerns all Hawaii and the Pacific, but we are in the “ainokea” stupor and “fake missile alert fumble- rusky” of incapacitation.

I’m a 40-year health care professional and speak Japanese, and I’ve followed this since the meltdown of 2011. Are you going to be “ainokea,” too?

Lyle Tenjoma

Kapolei

