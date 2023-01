Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The appointment of Dee Jay Mailer to the interim CEO post at the troubled Bishop Museum is noteworthy because she has experience at the helm of an institution in a challenging transition.

The museum just went through a wrenching turnover of top leadership. Mailer was CEO at Kamehameha Schools from 2004 to 2014, starting a few years after the Honolulu Star-Bulletin’s “Broken Trust” series spawned a major overhaul there as well.

Let’s hope that Mailer’s perspective can help steady the ship.