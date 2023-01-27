Letter: Kuilei Place will benefit local young professionals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Over the past five years, I’ve advised and mentored University of Hawaii School of Entrepreneurship students. More than 20 already have moved or are planning to move to the mainland because they can’t afford a home in Hawaii. Our best and brightest have figured out hope is coming too slowly.

Affordable housing projects like Kuilei Place are desperately needed (“Kuilei Place high-rise in Moiliili would rival Oahu’s tallest buildings,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 11). One hundred percent of Kuilei Place is offered with kamaaina priority, meaning this inventory is going directly to the people who need it most. These are friends, family and co-workers — the same incredibly talented young professionals who struggle to get ahead and wonder if Hawaii is ever going to make room for them.

Kuilei Place lifts and elevates the neighborhood, it provides good homes and creates enormous opportunities, and most importantly, it’s all done the right way to help locals. If you’re for locals, for affordability and for positive change, you’re for Kuilei Place.

Lee Wang

Makiki

