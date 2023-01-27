Hawaii youth file lawsuit against state regarding emissions
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:27 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, 16-year-old Kaonohi Puniwai- Ganoot, left, high-fived Winter. Puniwai- Ganoot and Winter are two of 14 Hawaii youth suing the state in the climate case Navahine F. v. Hawaii Department of Transportation.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Kalalapaikuanalu Winter, right, cried while being embraced by Marti Townsend of Earthjustice as keiki sang in Hawaiian and held signs Thursday outside Circuit Court.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attorneys argued Thursday in Circuit Court in favor of a lawsuit that claims the state Department of Transportation is violating 16 Hawaii youths’ state constitutional rights by not doing enough to stem the emissions that are contributing to climate change. Above, young participants held signs outside.