Kamehameha is top seed in state girls soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Three-time defending state champion Kamehameha is once again the top seed in the Division I bracket of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships starting Monday. Read more

