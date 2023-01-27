comscore Hawaii’s depth adds up to easy sweep of Belmont Abbey
Sports

Hawaii’s depth adds up to easy sweep of Belmont Abbey

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A lively crowd in Belmont Abbey’s Wheeler Center didn’t get to see two of Hawaii’s headliners and the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors again leaned into their depth in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of the host Crusaders in the program’s first appearance on the Belmont, N.C., campus. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha girls get past Punahou for ILH soccer title

Scroll Up