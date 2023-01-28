Editorial | Letters Letter: Roosters noise nuisance 365 days of the year Today Updated 12:39 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If you don’t live in a neighborhood with feral roosters, then you have no idea how loud they are or how much noise they make. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you don’t live in a neighborhood with feral roosters, then you have no idea how loud they are or how much noise they make. There are several roosters six houses away and when I sleep I close my windows, turn on the air conditioner, put in ear plugs and use ear protection ear muffs and I can still hear them. Roosters make noise 365 days a year, all day long and all night long, especially on weekends and holidays when I am trying to sleep in. I haven’t heard fireworks for weeks, but the roosters make noise every day (all day). Robby Higa Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: State should step in where Navy won’t