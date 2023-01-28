Letter: Roosters noise nuisance 365 days of the year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you don’t live in a neighborhood with feral roosters, then you have no idea how loud they are or how much noise they make. Read more

If you don’t live in a neighborhood with feral roosters, then you have no idea how loud they are or how much noise they make.

There are several roosters six houses away and when I sleep I close my windows, turn on the air conditioner, put in ear plugs and use ear protection ear muffs and I can still hear them.

Roosters make noise 365 days a year, all day long and all night long, especially on weekends and holidays when I am trying to sleep in.

I haven’t heard fireworks for weeks, but the roosters make noise every day (all day).

Robby Higa

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter