Severe weather closes 5 public schools on Molokai for Monday

All five regular public schools on Molokai will be closed to students and staff on Monday due to severe weather, the state Department of Education has announced.
“Parts of the island experienced flooding from heavy rains, which has caused unsafe conditions and is preventing access to some of the campuses,” said a DOE news release. “Contracted bus service has also been temporarily canceled.”
The schools that will be closed are:
Kaunakakai Elementary
Kilohana Elementary
Maunaloa Elementary
Molokai Middle
Molokai High
Officials will evaluate conditions on Monday to decide if the schools can safely resume operations Tuesday, the news release said.
All other regular Hawaii public schools remain open at this time.
