Was TV personality Oprah visiting Hawaii when Hawaii Gov. Josh Green was writing up his first State of the State address? Probably not, but it sure sounded like she could have helped with it.

Much like Oprah’s famed over-the-top generosity on her TV shows — “You get a car, and you get a car and so do you” — Green’s first effort at statewide leadership is likely to set new marks for taxpayer and consumer favorable changes.

The genius in Green’s proposals is that there are no losers; there is something for everybody in the scheme.

The early calculations of Green’s first State of the State add up to $1 billion in affordable housing programs and tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living, according to media calculations.

The details of Green’s financial plans first have to be put down in budget documents and then survive state legislative scrutiny — but the indications are that he has big plans for the state to move the economy forward.

As the Associated Press reported about Green’s plans: “Tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing … tax breaks would also stimulate the economy because ‘every dollar’ that goes to working families with limited assets and income would be spent immediately.”

The governor said every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief.

As University of Hawaii political analyst Colin Moore described it, Green’s package is breaking new ground with his economic proposals.

“The package of tax cuts and credits in the ‘Green Affordability Plan’ went far beyond anything he discussed during the campaign,” Moore, director of the UH-Manoa Policy Center, said in an interview.

Green scored decisive victories in both the primary and general elections and headed into his first year as governor with solid support from voters. As he heads into his first year negotiating with the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, the emergency room physician and former state legislator is likely to rely on solid public support.

“Green is betting that public opinion will be on his side, which means that legislators will start to feel the pressure to get on board. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. The Legislature hasn’t had to manage a governor who was so comfortable using the ‘bully pulpit’ in a long time,” Moore said.

Green is combining the action on economic help with an emergency declaration to speed up the creation of low-cost housing. This is another key move for him, and because it fits under rules for emergency action, it can be done without legislative approval.

Eventually, however, the new governor will need to fit his plans within the scope of what the Legislature wants and whether it matches their priorities.

The result won’t be a popularity contest as much as a test of political will.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.