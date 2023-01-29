comscore Hawaii holds firm to beat Bakersfield
Hawaii holds firm to beat Bakersfield

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cal State Bakersfield’s Cameron Smith (22) and Antavion Collum surrounded UH’s Bernardo da Silva on Saturday.

    Cal State Bakersfield’s Cameron Smith (22) and Antavion Collum surrounded UH’s Bernardo da Silva on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH guard Noel Coleman shot over Cal State Bakersfield’s Antavion Collum and guard Marvin McGhee III, right, during the first half at SimplFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.

    UH guard Noel Coleman shot over Cal State Bakersfield’s Antavion Collum and guard Marvin McGhee III, right, during the first half at SimplFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.

When the Hawaii basketball team goes back to the proverbial drawing board, its hope is a more aesthetic rendering than Saturday night’s 72-69 victory over Cal State Bakersfield in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

