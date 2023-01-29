Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 29, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Helene Nakamoto of Honolulu spotted this tiki bar in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.
Josie Vegas, Daisy Chang and John Chang were delighted to discover the Waikiki Cafe while searching for a place to eat in Paris
in July. Photo by Daisy Chang.
After playing a soccer tournament in Tennessee on an extremely hot June day, Tano’hu Naputi, from left
to right, Adrian Correa, Mata’hu Naputi, Fierce Keliiwaiwaiole, Kaila Correa (seated in foreground), Hale’hu Naputi, Makoa Smith, Taotao’hu Naputi (seated in foreground) and Freeman Keliiwaiwaiole were thrilled to find the Kona Ice shave ice truck, as the vendor happily posed with them. Photo by Courtney Correa.