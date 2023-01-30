Dolphins won’t pursue QB Tom Brady in offseason, report says

It’s uncertain if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will return to the NFL in 2023 for his 24th season. And if Brady does, it’s uncertain who he would play for, as he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

But if Brady does decide to play another year, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue him in the offseason, ESPN reported Sunday.

The latest report comes as Brady has once again been linked to Miami as a possible destination. But general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have publicly backed Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s 2023 starter, despite a pair of diagnosed concussions, the second of which forced him to miss the team’s final three games.

Last August, the Dolphins were forced to forfeit two draft picks, and team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s violation of the integrity of the game in its pursuit of Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton.

After a months-long investigation that was launched in the aftermath of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit, the league concluded that Miami made “impermissible communications” with Brady as a member of the Patriots and Buccaneers.

A month after Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his second concussion on Dec. 26, he remains in the league’s protocol. He has not had a setback but doctors are being cautious in his return from what was either his second or third concussion this season.

Though he was voted a first alternate to the Pro Bowl Games, Tagovailoa will not participate in the all-star event next week. After a breakout year that was marred by his head injuries, the Dolphins will have until May 1 to exercise his fifth-year option, which would fully guarantee his 2024 salary at a projected $22 million. Tagovailoa is also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Grier said everything is on the table regarding how the team handles Tagovailoa’s contract.