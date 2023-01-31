Letter: Any accountability for injustice to Schweitzer?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was gratifying to read of Albert “Ian” Schweitzer’s release after he was the victim of a horrible miscarriage of justice, which resulted in him being imprisoned for 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit (“Freed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

However, what happens now to the law enforcement people and prosecutors who knowingly perpetrated the injustice? They’re not even named in the article. Will they go to prison? Lose their jobs? Doubtful.

As the various Innocence Projects throughout the country have demonstrated, these kind of injustices happen too often, and unless there are consequences for those who commit these injustices, they will unfortunately continue.

Alvin S. Michaelson

Attorney, Marina Del Rey, Calif.

