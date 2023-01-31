comscore Letter: Any accountability for injustice to Schweitzer?
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Any accountability for injustice to Schweitzer?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was gratifying to read of Albert “Ian” Schweitzer’s release after he was the victim of a horrible miscarriage of justice, which resulted in him being imprisoned for 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit (“Freed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Eliminate excise tax on rents to ease burden

Scroll Up