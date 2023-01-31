Letter: Darker car window tint increases risk for police

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a missing element to consider in the discussion about darker car windows (“Darker window tint might be allowed on Hawaii vehicles,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23).

Most states have laws against very dark window tinting because it is a safety issue for law enforcement. Police officers need to be able to see the occupants in a vehicle for their safety. Occupants may be armed or pose a threat that officers need to know about when they are approaching a vehicle.

I have a son and a son-in-law who are highway patrolmen in California, and I know every stop has the potential to have a bad outcome. Please do not pass House Bill 23.

George Hinds

Koloa, Kauai

