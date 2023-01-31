Editorial | Letters Letter: Darker car window tint increases risk for police Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is a missing element to consider in the discussion about darker car windows (“Darker window tint might be allowed on Hawaii vehicles,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is a missing element to consider in the discussion about darker car windows (“Darker window tint might be allowed on Hawaii vehicles,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23). Most states have laws against very dark window tinting because it is a safety issue for law enforcement. Police officers need to be able to see the occupants in a vehicle for their safety. Occupants may be armed or pose a threat that officers need to know about when they are approaching a vehicle. I have a son and a son-in-law who are highway patrolmen in California, and I know every stop has the potential to have a bad outcome. Please do not pass House Bill 23. George Hinds Koloa, Kauai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Eliminate excise tax on rents to ease burden