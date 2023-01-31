Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What — a monk seal was killed by a shark (“Monk seal dies from shark bite trauma,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27)? No, no, no, that is impossible. We all know the cute little monk seal is protected by federal law. You can not harm, harass or interfere with these little creatures of the sea.

If this report is true, then this shark should be captured, arrested and fined to the fullest extent of the law. Or, maybe we should just wake up and realize this is what nature is all about, Duh, you think?

Deane Gonzalez

Koko Head

