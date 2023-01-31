comscore Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

What — a monk seal was killed by a shark (“Monk seal dies from shark bite trauma,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27)? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Eliminate excise tax on rents to ease burden

Scroll Up