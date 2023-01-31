Letter: Fix broken system for mentally ill homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For three years, I have been dealing with crime and homelessness at the top of Fort Street Mall next to my church. According to the Honolulu Police Department, there are three levels of mental health (MH1-3) on which they may detain someone. Read more

For three years, I have been dealing with crime and homelessness at the top of Fort Street Mall next to my church. According to the Honolulu Police Department, there are three levels of mental health (MH1-3) on which they may detain someone.

MH1 is when a mentally ill person is a threat to themselves or to others. MH1 in downtown is rarely enforced. Speaking with HPD, many are reluctant to detain on an MH1 because of the ACLU, the lack of support from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, lack of places to house the individuals and knowing Queen’s Medical Center will let the person go within 24 hours in most cases, sending them right back to the street.

The system is broken. We need to focus on fixing what is known — and yes, HPD, Steve Alm, the mayor and Queen’s are aware of the problems, as I have spoken with each of them personally.

John Fielding

Volunteer safety/risk minister, Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter