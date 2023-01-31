Off the news: UH grad students fight for union rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fate of a graduate assistants’ lawsuit against the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, Hawaii Labor Relations Board and state of Hawaii seeking the right to join a public employees’ union hinges on the definition of “public employee.” A series of labor board decisions in the 1970s held that the assistants were students. Lower courts have so far agreed, but an appeal arguing that this is unconstitutional has reached the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Last year, UH initiated pay raises that will max out at $35,460 for half-time, 11-month positions at Manoa — but the grad assistants say they work more than half-time, and are worth more. The courts have final say, absent legislation.