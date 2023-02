Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha Donut Co. (1742 S. King St.) is known for its soft, chewy mochi doughnuts. The bakery is introducing new products Feb. 1, including yeast doughnuts (chocolate and maple bacon), puff balls topped with Oreo dust and vanilla buttercream, cake balls topped with ube drizzle, and “Andoggies” — the business’s version of the Andadog. This savory treat will only be available Fridays and Saturdays.

Other recently launched treats include POG iced tea and dough nut soft serve sundaes. The latter features a mochi or cake doughnut topped with vanilla, chocolate or swirl soft serve.

To learn more about these new treats, call 808-376-8408 or follow the biz on Instagram (@alohadonutcohnl).

Love is in the air

Looking for a romantic getaway that’s not too far from home? ESPACIO the Jewel of Waikiki is offering a Valentine’s experience like no other. Treat you and your special someone to a staycation or romantic dinner with an ultimate oceanfront retreat. Fresh roses and chocolate-covered strawberries will be delivered to your room, in addition to a nightly exquisite cocktail at the hotel’s signature French-Japanese restaurant, Mugen.

To add to the sweetness, an in-suite couple’s massage, and caviar and Champagne on ESPACIO’s private rooftop will also be included. Visit espaciowaikiki.com to make reservations.

A ‘hole’ lotta good

Holey Grail announces its first-ever “Breaking Bread” — a monthly series of doughnut collaborations coordinated with chefs and celebrities — with American skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk. Paying homage to Hawk’s fave Holey Grail Donuts classic, “The Original Sin,” this special treat boasts Laie Vanilla Co.’s vanilla, maple, burnt coconut caramel and flake salt. This limited-time treat ($5) launches Feb. 2 and will be available at all Holey Grail locations until the end of the month. Twenty percent of the sales generated from this dessert will be given as a charitable “dough-nation” to nonprofit The Skatepark Project in Hawaii.

For more information, visit holeygraildonuts.com or call 808-482-0311.

Brunch buffet is back

Hoku’s popular brunch buffet is back every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The buffet is $95 per adult and $48 per child (ages 6-12 years).

The all-you-can-eat selection includes a variety of seafood (fresh ahi limu poke, assorted nigiri and poached shrimp with wasabi cocktail sauce), carving station (signature garlic-and-rosemary-rubbed prime rib of beef and Mountain View Farms suckling pig), hot selections (thin cakes with maple or coconut syrup, smoked salmon eggs Benedict with béarnaise sauce and miso butterfish) and more.

A la carte selections include chilled lobster tails, steamed Dungeness and snow crab and ahi poke musubi. These dishes are also all-you-can-eat, but must be ordered from your server.

Finally, enjoy desserts like Kahala sweet bread pudding with crème anglaise, chocolate mousse cake and lilikoi panna cotta.

For inquiries and dining reservations, call 808-739-8760 or visit hokuskahala.com.