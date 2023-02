Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and businesses have already started releasing seasonal offerings. Check out the following:.

Dipped ‘dee’-lights

Aiea-based Dipped by Dee’s (99-080 Kauhale St. Ste. B1) Valentine collection is already available. In-store themed treats include Valentine’s ice cream Oreos ($5), Valentine’s Minnie apple ($16), Valentine’s assorted mini box ($18) and more.

Larger assorted boxes require preorders. Examples include “I love you” breakable combo ($70) — pink marble breakable chocolate heart and white chocolate gradient berries with pink sugar — and “You Make My Heart Melt” breakable combo ($85), which comes with a cookie butter breakable heart and cookie butter strawberries.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site.

Heartfelt assortments

Fig & Ginger (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) is offering two festive charcuterie arrangements for Valentine’s Day. The Heart to Heart box ($70) can feed three to four people and includes three cheeses, two types of charcuterie, fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, olives, truffle honey, heart-shaped macarons and crackers. Meanwhile, the “I Love U” box ($55) is designed for two and includes two cheeses, two charcuterie, fresh fruits, dried fruits, vegetables, olives and crackers.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

Decadent desserts

Both Artizen by MW and MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) have takeout and dessert specials for Valentine’s Day.

Artizen’s Valentine’s Day to-go dinner for two ($90) includes bacon and corn arancini, smoked tuna dip, farmer salad, surf-and-turf entrée with miso-braised short rib and ginger scallion Kauai shrimp, and Valrhona buttermilk chocolate cake for dessert.

Artizen will also have Valentine’s sweets available Feb. 10-11 and 13-14; the selection includes delicacies like heart-shaped chocolate cake ($8), couple’s cream puff ($8) and a Valentine’s Day pastry box ($45).

Meanwhile, MW Restaurant offers two takeout options ($150 and $250), and 8-inch whole cakes are available for preorder (pickup is Feb. 10-11 and 13-14). Choose from strawberry shortcake ($105), MW chocolate cake ($75) and more. Cake preorder deadline is Feb. 8.

Visit artizenbymw.com and mwrestaurant.com to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).