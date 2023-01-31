comscore American Savings posts decade-high loan growth
Hawaii News

American Savings posts decade-high loan growth

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

American Savings Bank achieved its strongest full-year loan growth in over a decade and recorded improved margins as it benefited from the rising interest rate environment. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hassler, Goo, Trimble and Stearns

Scroll Up