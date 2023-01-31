comscore Tech View: Working remotely from Tahiti is ideal for digital nomads
Tech View: Working remotely from Tahiti is ideal for digital nomads

  • By Rob Kay
  COURTESY AMANDERSON AND CREATIVE COMMONS Teapuo'o, Tahiti, is the future site of surfing competition in the 2024 Olympics.

    Teapuo’o, Tahiti, is the future site of surfing competition in the 2024 Olympics.

One of the most notable consequences of the COVID-19 era has been the popularity of remote work. Whether it’s local people working out of their North Shore homes or Silicon Valley refugees working in Hawaii (or international destinations), digital nomads can work wherever there’s bandwidth. Read more

