Girls basketball Top 10: Maryknoll goes from No. 1 to done in 2 weeks

The theme in prep basketball over the past week: The mighty have fallen.

In the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10, Maryknoll dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing the ILH first-place tiebreaker against ‘Iolani and later falling to Kamehameha in the playoff tournament. That ended the season for a team that spent five weeks at No. 1, from Dec. 19 to Jan. 16.

Konawaena (22-4 overall) collected seven first-place votes to remain at No. 1 this week. ‘Iolani was voted first on three ballots and bumped up a spot to No. 2.

ILH champion ‘Iolani (20-8 overall) is seeded first in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships, which tipped off on Monday. ‘Iolani will play Maui on Wednesday.

Konawaena is the second seed and will play Moanalua on Wednesday.

OIA champion Campbell moved up to No. 3, its highest ranking of the season. The Lady Sabers are seeded fourth in the state tournament and will play Waiakea on Wednesday.

No. 4-ranked Lahainaluna won its 18th consecutive MIL crown. The Lady Lunas are seeded third in the state tourney and will Kamehameha on Wednesday.

Kamehameha’s talented, young squad vaulted two notches to No. 6. Waiakea, Maui, Punahou and Moanalua round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Jan. 29, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Konawaena (7) (22-4, 10-0 BIIF reg. season) 97 1

> def. Hilo 74-10, Monday

> def. No. 7 Waiakea 64-47, Wednesday, Hilo Civic

> next: vs. Moanalua-Kailua winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Moanalua gym

2. ‘Iolani (3) (20-8, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 92 3

> won at No. 1 Maryknoll 41-36, Monday

> lost to No. 8 Kamehameha 46-32, Tuesday

> next: Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Maui-Radford winner, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., McKinley gym

3. Campbell (15-6, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 67 4

> def. Kaiser 57-36, Monday

> won at No. 10 Moanalua 28-22, Wednesday

> next: vs. Waiakea-Kahuku winner, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., McKinley gym

4. Lahainaluna (16-3, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 65 5

> def. Baldwin 67-24, Monday

> def. No. 6 Maui 64-25, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kamehameha-Kaiser winner, Wednesday, 5 p.m., Moanalua gym

5. Maryknoll (21-6, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 63 2

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 41-36, Monday

> def. No. 9 Punahou 43-40, Tuesday

> lost to No. 8 Kamehameha 44-39, Wednesday

6. Kamehameha (20-11, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 59 8

> def. Damien 59-55, Monday, 6 p.m.

> won at No. 3 ‘Iolani 46-32, Tuesday

> won at No. 2 Maryknoll 44-39, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday, 6 p.m.

7. Waiakea (14-5, 10-1 BIIF) 40 7

> def. Keaau 66-31, Monday

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena 64-47, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kahuku, Monday, 3:30 p.m.

8. Maui (15-4, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 28 6

> def. KS-Maui 43-30, Monday

> lost to No. 5 Lahainaluna 64-25, Wednesday

> next: vs. Radford, Monday, 4 p.m.

9. Punahou (12-10, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 25 9

> lost at No. 2 Maryknoll 43-40, Tuesday

10. Moanalua (18-7, 11-0 OIA reg. season) 12 10

> def. Radford 59-55, Monday

> lost to No. 4 Campbell 28-22, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kailua, Monday, 6 p.m.