comscore Maryknoll: From No. 1 to done in 2 weeks
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll: From No. 1 to done in 2 weeks

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The theme in prep basketball over the past week: the mighty have fallen. Read more

Previous Story
Top JC defensive back commits to Warriors

Scroll Up