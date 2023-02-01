Letter: Carbon cashback is needed policy for state

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The commentary, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” was convincing that this is a needed policy (Island Voices, Insight, Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29). We have no time to waste. Without the 10% reduction in emissions, we won’t reach our reduction goals. We are the most vulnerable state in this climate emergency. Also we have the highest cost of living, so the cashback feature is important, too.

Several cashback bills are moving through our House and Senate, which is hopeful. It certainly wouldn’t hurt if citizens let their legislators know how vital a tool this is in helping us to a cleaner environment. Find your legislator at capitol.hawaii.gov under the legislator tabs.

Bobbie Best

Wailuku

