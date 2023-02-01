comscore Letter: Youths brave, right to fight for climate future
Letter: Youths brave, right to fight for climate future

  • Today
  • Updated 7:12 p.m.

Kudos to the 14 youth plaintiffs and lawyers from Our Children’s Trust and Earthjustice who bravely filed suit against Hawaii’s Department of Transportation, as reported in the Star-Advertiser (“Hawaii youth file lawsuit against state,” Jan. 27). Read more

