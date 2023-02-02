Letter: Honolulu Stadium could bring back good old days

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The good old days: Remember Saint Louis versus Farrington, Punahou versus Roosevelt, Iolani versus McKinley. Elvis performed there, the University of Hawaii played there, and there was car racing. Read more

Rebuild Honolulu Stadium at its former location. A modern 25,000-seat stadium with a neighboring parking structure would be perfect. The “good old days” could be these days.

Charles Teixeira

Pearl City

