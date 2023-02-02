Editorial | Letters Letter: Honolulu Stadium could bring back good old days Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The good old days: Remember Saint Louis versus Farrington, Punahou versus Roosevelt, Iolani versus McKinley. Elvis performed there, the University of Hawaii played there, and there was car racing. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The good old days: Remember Saint Louis versus Farrington, Punahou versus Roosevelt, Iolani versus McKinley. Elvis performed there, the University of Hawaii played there, and there was car racing. Rebuild Honolulu Stadium at its former location. A modern 25,000-seat stadium with a neighboring parking structure would be perfect. The “good old days” could be these days. Charles Teixeira Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: State must lead, guide housing market