PHOTO: Quake victims remembered

QUAKE VICTIMS REMEMBERED: At Kobe East Park in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture, a memorial event called “1.17 no tsudoi” (A gathering for Jan. 17) was held for the victims of the Kobe Earthquake by the city’s municipal government and other groups, with thousands of people attending. Above, people prayed before bamboo lanterns at 5:46 a.m., the time the disaster struck in 1995, at the park last month, and firelit lanterns were arranged to form the numerals “1.17” and the word “musubu,” which means “to unite.”
