Scoreboard – Feb. 2, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: Semifinals at McKinley: Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Konawaena, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Moanalua: Maui High vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs.

Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: quarterfinals,

Hanalani vs. Lanai, 1 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m. Consolation, Molokai vs. Honokaa, 11 a.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Punahou II at

‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament, Damien vs. University, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. Games at Le Jardin.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division I Championships: quarterfinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Campbell vs. Kamehameha at field No. 5; Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Maui at field No. 6; King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at field No. 7; Punahou vs. Waiakea at field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Quarterfinals: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at field No. 5; Kauai vs. Kailua at field No. 6; Nanakuli vs. Kapaa at field No. 7; Hawaii Prep vs. Mid-Pacific at field No. 8.

Consolation semifinals: Farrington vs. Seabury Hall at field No. 15; Waialua vs. Waianae at field No. 16. All games start at

1 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific Alumni Game 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

College: doubleheader, Augustana vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: Fifth place, Maui High/Waiakea winner vs. Moanalua/Lahainaluna winner, 3 p.m. Third place, Campbell/‘Iolani loser vs. Kamehameha/Konawaena loser,

5 p.m. Final, Campbell/‘Iolani winner vs. Kamehameha/Konawaena winner, 7 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: Semifinals, Hawaii Prep/Hawaii Baptist winner vs. Pearl City/Kapaa winner, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Hanalani/Lanai

winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Hawaii Prep/Hawaii Baptist loser vs. Pearl City/Kapaa loser, 1 p.m.; Sacred Hearts/

Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Hanalani/Lanai loser, 3 p.m. Consolation: Castle vs. McKinley, 11 a.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division I Championships. Semifinals at Pearl City: King Kekaulike/Mililani winner vs. Punahou/Waiakea winner, 5 p.m.;

Campbell/Kamehameha winner vs. Moanalua/Kamehameha-Maui winner,

7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex: Campbell/Kamehameha loser vs. Moanalua/

Kamehameha-Maui loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 5; King Kekaulike/Mililani loser vs. Punahou/Waiakea, 1 p.m. at Field No. 6.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: Semifinals at Farrington, Nanakuli/Kapaa winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Mid-Pacific winner, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kauai/Kailua, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex,

Pac-Five/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Kauai/Kailua loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7; Nanakuli/Kapaa loser vs. Hawaii Prep/Mid-Pacific loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 8.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA

Heide & Cook Girls Division I

Championships

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

‘Iolani 50, Maui High 35. Leading

scorers—Iol: Callie Pieper 16, Paige Oh 11. Maui: Jacy Anne Dela Cruz 15.

Campbell 64, Waiakea 53. Leading scorers—Camp: Aliyah Bantolina 21, Faith Mersburgh 11, Julien Parado 11. Waik: Pua’ena Herrington 18, Jolie Mantz 15, Maya Kaneshiro 12.

At Moanalua

Kamehameha 64, Lahainaluna 38. Leading scorers—KS: Rylee Paranada 22, Nihoaokeali Dunn 14. Lah: Skylyn

Fangarang 13.

Konawaena 47, Moanalua 34. Leading scorers—Kona: Haikela Hiraishi 11. Moan: Akaecia Matea 10, Braylee Riturban 10.

Heide & Cook Girls Division II

Championships

Wednesday

First Round

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Sacred Hearts 63, Castle 28. Leading scorers—SHA: Nahenahe Alo 22, Rory Ann Redila, 11. Cast: Dorian Pokipala 12.

Hanalani 62, McKinley 23. Leading scorers—Han: Ellana Klemp 17. McK: Haley Hosino 17.

Hawaii Prep 68, Molokai 44. Leading scorers—HPA: Brooke Samura 38, Ali Wawner 24. Mol: Kaia Yamashita 13, Leila Hooper-Phifer 13, Khloe Bicoy 12.

Pearl City 38, Honokaa 37. Leading scorers—PC: Kaiesha DeWeever 21. Hon: Kristen Ragasa 13, Rylee Velazquez 11, Telia Laeli 10.

ILH

Boys Varsity II/III

Wednesday

Single-elimination Tournament

Le Jardin 78, Assets 28. Leading scorers—

LeJ: Jackson Swirsky 12. Assets: Keaka Farias 15.

Hanalani 76, Island Pacific 40. Leading scorers—Han: Trevor Klemp 14, Kevin Reyes 13, Christian Yagin 13, Kepa

Ferriman-Ronquilio 10, Kegan Munden 10. IPA: Taiga Sugitaya 12.

University 61, Lanakila Baptist 14. Leading scorers—UHS: Trey Ambrozich 16. LB: Jaedon Membrere 4, Theo Morella 4, Samuel Rush 4.

Damien 54, Hawaiian Mission 20. Leading scorers—DMS: Joshua DeCenzo 12, AJ Tuifua 10. HMA: Dominic Arruda 7.

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Wednesday

Fifth place

Kahuku 69, Moanalua 66, OT. Leading scorers—Kah: Kache Kaio 27, Leonard Ah You 19, Brock Fonoimoana 12. Moan: Skylar Miyasato 24, Colby Casinas 16, Cyrus Faradineh 13.

Boys Division II Tournament

Wednesday

Final

Farrington 68, Kalani 55, OT. Leading

scorers—Farr: Gerald Gallardo 17,

Dominique Mose-Smith 15, Everest

Rodriguez 13, Chansen Smith 11. Kaln: Josh Schutter 16, Cole Hata 13, Joaquin Manaligod 11.