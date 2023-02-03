Letter: Jim Leahey had a gift for comedy in rush hour

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m certain the Star-Advertiser will receive many letters remembering this legendary sportscaster, but this is a mahalo for Jim — or should I say “Kimo” — for his comedic talent (“Jim Leahey, voice of Hawaii sports for nearly 60 years, dies,” Star-Advertiser, Jan 30).

Many will recall about 40 years ago when Jim was on KRTR radio’s morning show with host and skilled radio man, Austin Vali. It was on that morning show Jim would add a segment, in pidgin, creatively converting his name to “Kimo Leahi,” which was perfectly suited to his role during the show. Kimo’s (er, Jim’s) storytelling always got listeners to laugh — not a bad thing while in morning traffic prior to the Kalanianaole Highway widening.

My favorite was Kimo telling Vali how his nephew got a new job. When Vali asks about the job, Kimo said he was a cone putter — he put the traffic cones down early in the morning — but he quit, no like getting up that early. But no matter, said Kimo; he got one new job. When Vali asked, “What is the new job?,” Kimo replied: “Cone picker.”

So to Jim (and Austin, too), mahalo for making us smile — in traffic, no less!

John Votsis

Kaimuki

