Letter: Jim Leahey had a gift for comedy in rush hour
Letter: Jim Leahey had a gift for comedy in rush hour

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m certain the Star-Advertiser will receive many letters remembering this legendary sportscaster, but this is a mahalo for Jim — or should I say “Kimo” — for his comedic talent (“Jim Leahey, voice of Hawaii sports for nearly 60 years, dies,” Star-Advertiser, Jan 30). Read more

