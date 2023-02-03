comscore Kokua Line: Is Zippy’s closing Hawaii Kai restaurant?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is Zippy’s closing Hawaii Kai restaurant?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Question: Is Zippy’s Koko Marina closing or not? I’m hearing conflicting information. Read more

Previous Story
22 Honolulu police officers disciplined in 2022

Scroll Up