comscore Hawaii to host Big Ten power in March
Sports

Hawaii to host Big Ten power in March

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A two-match series with Big Ten power Minnesota will highlight the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s spring practice schedule. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day
Next Story
Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up