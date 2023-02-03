Hawaii to host Big Ten power in March

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A two-match series with Big Ten power Minnesota will highlight the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s spring practice schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine will play host to the Golden Gophers, led by former Washington coach Keegan Cook, on March 7 and 8 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matches are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Cook took over the Minnesota program in December after Hugh McCutcheon was named an assistant athletic director at the school after 11 years as head coach. The Golden Gophers went 22-9 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 before falling to Ohio State. They finished the season ranked 10th in the final AVCA coaches poll.

Minnesota returns AVCA first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter who averaged 4.35 kills per set. The Gophers recently added libero Kylie Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, as a transfer from Ohio State.

UH started spring workouts this week coming off a 22-7 season and a third straight Big West championship. The Rainbow Wahine return third-team All-American and Big West Player of the Year Amber Igiede at middle blocker, BWC Setter of the Year Kate Lang and outside hitter Caylen Alexander, the conference Freshman of the Year. Outside hitters Riley Wagoner and Chandler Cowell are playing for the UH beach volleyball team this spring.

The Wahine added two sophomore transfers to the roster in middle blocker Jacyn Bamis (Clemson) and libero/defensive specialist Mandi Morioka (Penn State).

General admission tickets for the exhibition matches will go on sale at a later date.