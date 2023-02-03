Kyrie Irving asks Nets to trade him

NEW YORK >> Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him before the NBA’s trading deadline Thursday, according to a person familiar with the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Irving is in the final year of a four-year contract and will be a free agent this summer. The Athletic was first to report his trade request.

Irving’s request comes three months after the Nets suspended him for refusing to disavow antisemitism after posting a link on Twitter to a film featuring antisemitic tropes. Irving missed eight games because of the suspension and returned after apologizing.

Irving has averaged 27.2 points per game since his return from the suspension. The Nets have gone 22-10 with Irving in the lineup since then and are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.