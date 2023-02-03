comscore Visiting Rainbows bullied by inspired Aggies
Visiting Rainbows bullied by inspired Aggies

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 1-2 combo of Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson provided the decisive blows in UC Davis’ 76-63 basketball victory over Hawaii at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif. Read more

Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day
Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2023

