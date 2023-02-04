82-year-old man is 5th traffic fatality of 2023 on Oahu

An 82-year-old man involved in a three car collision in Waikiki last month died Friday, becoming the 5th traffic fatality on Oahu this year according to a posting on the Honolulu Police Department’s website.

The Vehicular Homicide of Section HPD’s Traffic Division was notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office that the motorist had succumbed to his wounds and an investigation is ongoing.

At about 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 a the crash occurred in the Waikiki area, involving three vehicles. According to police a silver Hyundai operated by the 82-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua Avenue when he rear-ended a Subaru operated by a 68-year-old female, which in turn rear-ended a white Honda operated by a 30-year-old female.

The man to was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the Subaru and its passenger was treated at the scene and the driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Police said that: “Speed appears to be a factor in this collision. It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.”