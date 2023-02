Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a process called mutual gains, designed to address the exact issue involving state Sen. Kurt Fevella and Nani Mederios, the state’s new housing coordinator nominee (“Hawaiian Home Lands spending questions turn racial,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 1). These two individuals share a common goal.

Mutual gains is simply a collaboration by both parties working together for the good and prosperity of Native Hawaiians.

The mutual gains technique used in negotiations steers away from negative and abusive verbal bashing. Instead, both parties work together for the good of the people to reach an agreement by incorporating options from both parties without any aggression or confrontational action by either party.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

