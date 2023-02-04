Hawaii men’s basketball team needs boost on road
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan (3) and forward Kamaka Hepa (44) put defensive pressure on Cal Poly guard Trevon Taylor on Dec. 31.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree