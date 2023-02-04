comscore ‘Iolani earn its fourth straight state championship in girls basketball
‘Iolani earn its fourth straight state championship in girls basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake and Mele Sake reacted after teammate Kanoe Hanohano made a 3-point shot during the second half on Friday.

    ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake and Mele Sake reacted after teammate Kanoe Hanohano made a 3-point shot during the second half on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Kanoe Hanohano looks to the basket as Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi defends during the second half.

    ‘Iolani’s Kanoe Hanohano looks to the basket as Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi defends during the second half.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrate after defeating the Konawaena Wildcats.

    The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrate after defeating the Konawaena Wildcats.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Haylie-Anne Ohta passes the ball past Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi.

    ‘Iolani’s Haylie-Anne Ohta passes the ball past Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi.

Top-seeded ‘Iolani went on a 15-2 run to start the second quarter en route to a 59-38 win over second-seeded Konawaena in the Division I final of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. Read more

