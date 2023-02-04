‘Iolani earn its fourth straight state championship in girls basketball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Kina Sake and Mele Sake reacted after teammate Kanoe Hanohano made a 3-point shot during the second half on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Kanoe Hanohano looks to the basket as Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi defends during the second half.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrate after defeating the Konawaena Wildcats.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Haylie-Anne Ohta passes the ball past Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi.
