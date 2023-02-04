comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball team needs another rebound
Rainbow Wahine basketball team needs another rebound

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii's Kallin Spiller tipped the ball to Meilani McBee in a loss to UC Davis on Thursday.

    Hawaii’s Kallin Spiller tipped the ball to Meilani McBee in a loss to UC Davis on Thursday.

Hawaii’s ability to rebound — on the court and within the schedule — will be tested again when the Rainbow Wahine basketball team faces Cal Poly tonight to close this week’s homestand. Read more

Rainbow Wahine come up short in 57-47 home loss to UC Davis

