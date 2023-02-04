Hawaii men’s basketball picks up road win at Cal Poly

Kamaka Hepa scored 29 points and grabbed six rebounds to power the Hawaii basketball team to a 69-56 victory over Cal Poly today in the Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Two days after their worst defensive performance of the season, the Rainbow Warriors came back to hold the Mustangs to 39.6% shooting, including 15.4% on 3s. The Mustangs were 0-for-7 from behind the arc in the second half in losing their 11th in a row to fall to 7-17 overall and 1-11 in the Big West.

Hepa buried seven of 11 shots, and was 4-for-6 on 3s. Of his 11 free throws, six came after he was fouled while attempting two 3-point shots.

The ’Bows moved into a third-place tie while improving to 17-7 and 8-4. The three teams atop the Big West standings all lost today.

Samuta Avea added 18 points and point guard JoVon McClanahan amassed six assists against one turnover for the ’Bows.