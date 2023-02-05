Man, 32, charged after shooting with officers in Hilo

Hawaii island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with several offenses after reportedly drawing his pistol at officers late Friday morning in Hilo.

Cachero was charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, habitual property crime and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

His bail was set at $80,000.

The charges stem from an incident reported at about 11:35 a.m. Friday when South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Kukuau Street in Hilo for a report of an active vehicle theft from a residence. It was reported the suspect had entered the victim’s truck and began driving away, before being physically stopped and removed by the vehicle owner.

Responding officers were provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Cachero, and informed that he had just left the area on foot. Additional responding officers immediately canvassed the area looking for the suspect.

At approximately 11:56 a.m., officers located a male matching the suspect’s description walking south on Kumukoa Street. As officers attempted to contact the man to positively identify him, he immediately began to run away, at which point he was observed reaching into his waistband area, pulling out a dark-colored pistol, and turning his body toward the officers. One of the officers drew his weapon, and verbal commands were given by officers. The suspect ignored the officers’ commands, and one officer subsequently discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect in the upper shoulder area.

Police officers on the scene immediately provided first aid to the suspect until Hawaii Fire Department medics arrived and took over. Cachero was arrested and transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and released shortly after 4:30 p.m. He was then transported to the Hilo Police cellblock pending investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Cachero was not charged with any firearms-related crimes. The weapon he pulled from his waistband was later examined. While its appearance, size, and weight were consistent with a semi-automatic handgun, the weapon Cachero used, in this case, was found to not be a functioning firearm.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

The Office of Professional Standards has begun an internal administrative investigation of the shooting.

The officer, a five-year veteran of HPD, was placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of the incident, the department said.

HPD is asking anyone witnesses to call its non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383 or via Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.